Boys basketball: Trumbull’s Williams, Brown earn FCIAC honors

Trumbull High’s Timmond Williams was named first-team All FCIAC.

A junior, Williams was joined on the first team by Player of the Year Sean Conway from Warde, Contavio Dutreil Trinity Catholic, Brendan McNamara Ridgefield, Jordan Brown Danbury, Tevin St. John Stamford, Tyrique Langley Norwalk and Dimitry Moise Trinity Catholic.

Stamford High’s Zach Smith was coach of the year.

The Eagles’ Chris Brown was second-team All FCIAC.

Brown, a junior, was named to the All-Defensive team along with Dutreil, Diante Vines Danbury, Christian Peterson Ludlowe and Mitch Pryor Darien.

St. Joseph’s Gavin Green was third team FCIAC.

Second Team

Denali Burton – Danbury

Ra’quan Riley – Bridgeport Central

Saikwon Williams – Brien McMahon

Stephon McGill – Trinity Catholic

James St. Pierre – Ridgefield

D.J. Fulton – Bridgeport Central

Antonio Brancato – Wilton

Third Team

Justin Jordan – Darien

Matthew Becker – Warde

Joe Benincaso – Norwalk

Javon Hernandez – Danbury

Max Sussman – Staples

Scott Cunningham – Wilton

Josh Thervil – Stamford