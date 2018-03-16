Boys basketball: Trumbull’s Williams, Brown earn FCIAC honors

Trumbull High’s Timmond Williams was named first-team All FCIAC.
A junior, Williams was joined on the first team by Player of the Year Sean Conway from Warde, Contavio Dutreil Trinity Catholic, Brendan McNamara Ridgefield, Jordan Brown Danbury, Tevin St. John Stamford, Tyrique Langley Norwalk and Dimitry Moise Trinity Catholic.
Stamford High’s Zach Smith was coach of the year.
The Eagles’ Chris Brown was second-team All FCIAC.
Brown, a junior, was named to the All-Defensive team along with Dutreil, Diante Vines Danbury, Christian Peterson Ludlowe and Mitch Pryor Darien.
St. Joseph’s Gavin Green was third team FCIAC.
Second Team
Denali Burton – Danbury
Ra’quan Riley – Bridgeport Central
Saikwon Williams – Brien McMahon
Stephon McGill – Trinity Catholic
James St. Pierre – Ridgefield
D.J. Fulton – Bridgeport Central
Antonio Brancato – Wilton
Third Team
Justin Jordan – Darien
Matthew Becker – Warde
Joe Benincaso – Norwalk
Javon Hernandez – Danbury
Max Sussman – Staples
Scott Cunningham – Wilton
Josh Thervil – Stamford