St. Joseph trio earn awards for cheerleading

By Trumbull Times on March 16, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Grace Erodici, Carrie Convertito and Mikaela Trafecante from St. Joseph were cheerleaders earning awards from the FCIAC.

