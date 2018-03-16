Trumbull’s Steve Tobitsch FCIAC coach of the year

Trumbull High girls basketball coach Steve Tobitsch was named FCIAC Coach of the Year after leading his Lady Eagles to the conference title.

Julie Keckler was named All-FCIAC first team, along with Olivia Parisi Fairfield Warde, Elle Fair Staples, Ashley Wilson Norwalk, Caroline Curnal Ridgefield, Claire Gulbin, Wilton, Katie Ramsay Darien and Brooke Kelly Stamford.

Aisling Maguire was FCIAC second team.

Trumbull’s Allie Palmieri and St. Joseph’s Emma Elrod were named FCIAC third team.

Trumbull’s Cassi Barbato and St. Joseph’s Tessie Hymes and Elena Ball were FCIAC honorable mention.