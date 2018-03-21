Trumbull Times

Blended Gardens — An Education in Organic Gardening at garden club meeting

By Julie Miller on March 21, 2018

Nancy DuBrule-Clemente, owner of Natureworks, will be the featured speaker when the Long Hill Garden Club meets on Monday, March 26.

The meeting, held at the Trumbull Library Community Room, 33 Quality St., begins at 11:30 a.m. It is followed by a gather, greet and eat, and the speaker will begin at 12:45 p.m.

The program is Blended Gardens-an Education in Organic Gardening. It will focus on organic and sustainable practices. She will discuss providing a naturalistic appearance to landscapes with color, creative designs and cutting-edge materials.

DuBrule-Clemente graduated from the Ratcliffe Hicks School at the University of Connecticut with a degree in Floriculture. She is the author of Succession of Bloom in the Perennial Garden and was a featured speaker at the Connecticut Garden and Flower Show.

There is a $10 guest fee.

For further information, call Christine at 203- 375-6327.



