Trumbull Delegation honor sixth grade essay contest Celebrating Women

All public and private schools with 6th grade students in the town of Trumbull were invited to participate in the National Women’s History Month contest by writing a 300-word essay on the topic, Important Women in Connecticut’s History and How Their Contributions to the State and Nation Affect Me.

Each student was asked to focus on one notable Connecticut woman, detailing her life and accomplishments and what those accomplishments mean to them. The students read their essays and received an official state citation and a state seal of Connecticut pin from the Connecticut General Assembly.

Rep. Rutigliano said, “I want to thank all of the students who participated in the essay contest, not only the winners, but all the students from each school who submitted some amazing work.”

The students’ essays were outstanding. It was a pleasure to recognize their achievements and hear about some of the great women studied and written about by these students,” said Rep. Devlin. “We are grateful to the middle schools for supporting this program.”

“Every year the sixth graders in Trumbull do an incredible job researching and writing about Connecticut Women trailblazers. I enjoyed reading the essays this year and look forward to hosting this very important contest next year,” said Rep. McGorty.

One winner and one runner-up were chosen by each school and were invited along with their family members and school staff to a Saturday ceremony at the Trumbull Library.

The winners and runners up were:

Madison Middle School — Jaden Buchetto (Heidi Langan), Annamarie Cretella (Trudy Higgins)

Hillcrest Middle School — Dev Mehta, Carolyn Miles, Jane Parente, Virginia Thrall Smith

St. Theresa School — Bento Silva (Caroline Ferriday), Joseph Saunders (Alyssa Naeher)