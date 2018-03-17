Trumbull Times

Trumbull Delegation honor sixth grade essay contest Celebrating Women

By Julie Miller on March 17, 2018 in Lead News, Schools, Town Government ·

State Representatives David Rutigliano (R-123), Laura Devlin (R-134) and Ben McGorty (R-122) held a ceremony at the Trumbull Library to honor sixth grade winners of their third annual essay contest on March 10. Back row: State Reps. Ben McGorty (R-122), David Rutigliano(R-123) with essay contest winners and runner-up, front row: Annamarie Cretella, Dev Mehta, Jaden Buchetto, Bento Silva,  Joseph Saunders, Jane Parente and State Rep. Laura Devlin(R-134).

All public and private schools with 6th grade students in the town of Trumbull were invited to participate in the National Women’s History Month contest by writing a 300-word essay on the topic, Important Women in Connecticut’s History and How Their Contributions to the State and Nation Affect Me.

Each student was asked to focus on one notable Connecticut woman, detailing her life and accomplishments and what those accomplishments mean to them. The students read their essays and received an official state citation and a state seal of Connecticut pin from the Connecticut General Assembly.

Rep. Rutigliano said, “I want to thank all of the students who participated in the essay contest, not only the winners, but all the students from each school who submitted some amazing work.”

The students’ essays were outstanding. It was a pleasure to recognize their achievements and hear about some of the great women studied and written about by these students,” said Rep. Devlin. “We are grateful to the middle schools for supporting this program.”

“Every year the sixth graders in Trumbull do an incredible job researching and writing about Connecticut Women trailblazers. I enjoyed reading the essays this year and look forward to hosting this very important contest next year,” said Rep. McGorty.

One winner and one runner-up were chosen by each school and were invited along with their family members and school staff to a Saturday ceremony at the Trumbull Library.

The winners and runners up were:

Madison Middle School — Jaden Buchetto (Heidi Langan), Annamarie Cretella (Trudy Higgins)

Hillcrest Middle School — Dev Mehta, Carolyn Miles, Jane Parente, Virginia Thrall Smith

St. Theresa School — Bento Silva (Caroline Ferriday), Joseph Saunders (Alyssa Naeher)

