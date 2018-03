The curtain goes up this weekend at Christian Heritage School, 575 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Theater Arts Department presents the musical Annie. Performances will run on Thursday and Friday, March 16 and 17, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 18, at 1 and 7 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, available from $10-$20, visit kingsmen.org or call 203-261-6230.