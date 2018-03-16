Letter — Encouraged by security meeting

This past Thursday I, along with many other concerned parents, attended the school safety information session at Madison Middle School. I’d like to thank First Selectman Tesoro and the PTSA Council for organizing the event. I’d also like to thank Trumbull Police Chief Mike Lombardo, TPS Superintendent Dr. Cialfi, and their respective support staffs for making themselves available to hear the concerns and questions of the many parents in attendance.

In addition, I would also like to thank forensic consultant, Dr. David Bernstein, for his professional insight into a pressing issue that will, no doubt, be a priority topic of discussion for some time.

While I feel many parents left wishing more specific details could have been discussed regarding the current security measures being employed within our schools, what improvements are being considered for which schools, and a timeframe for their integration. It was, however, quite encouraging to hear that investments the town has made within the last five-years are already making a difference.

Over the last five -years the Trumbull Board of Ed has invested over $5-million in enhancing facility measures at all our schools; upgrading technology; and not only adding personnel but expanding upon the training and preparedness of the current staff.

On the town side, the $3 million investment to upgrade the emergency response radio system has made a huge impact on the response time of our town emergency departments as they are now able to connect more clearly with each other in more areas of town.

Moreover, it was great to see parents and residents alike taking time to share their concerns and ideas for making our schools and our town the best place they can be for our families, teachers, and staff. It is this kind of engagement that is essential for our town to continue to improve and move forward.

I would welcome any parent or resident who has concerns, ideas, or questions to stay engaged and attend an upcoming Trumbull Republican Town Committee meeting, so we can discuss, learn, and work together for a better Trumbull. For more information on upcoming meetings please visit www.trumbullgop.org .

Matt Caron, vice chairman