Council approves new Trumbull Day Committee

Eight new volunteers will be responsible for the revived Trumbull day this summer. The new Trumbull Day Committee members, John Preston Merritt, Michael Miller, Joanne Orenstein, Bridget Dial, Barbara Whetstone, Joseph Ruospo, Vincent Camarota, Jr. and Traci Galla, were approved by the Town Council at its most recent meeting.

The eight committee members are just the tip of the iceberg, though, according to First Selectman Vicki Tesoro. Many more volunteers are needed to fill out subcommittees and make the event successful, she said. Those interested in volunteering can fill out an application on the town website, trumbull-ct.gov.

“Trumbull Day will be organized by town volunteers,” she said. “Community members raised their hands to readily volunteer their time and skills to make Trumbull Day a wonderful community event and we are grateful to have them.”

Trumbull Day will begin with carnival rides and amusement games on Thursday, June 28 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Festivities will continue with carnival rides, amusement games, and food trucks on Friday from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. While there will be no carnival on Saturday, the main event will be the Barnum Festival Drum Corps competition at Trumbull High School’s McDougall Stadium in the evening. The final day, Sunday, July 1, is intended to be a culmination of all festivities with a full day of carnival rides, amusement games, food trucks, band music, car show, and ending with a fireworks display. Sunday hours will be noon – 10 p.m. Ride bracelets will be available for purchase each day.