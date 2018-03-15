Trumbull Times

Greater Bridgeport St. Patrick’s Day parade kicks off

By HAN Network on March 15, 2018 in Community ·

The Greater Bridgeport 36th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Friday, March 16, at noon, led by 2018 Grand Marshals, Dave and Ann Marie Curtin.

The marchers will travel through downtown Bridgeport, beginning at Harbor Yard, continuing up Broad Street to Fairfield Avenue and return to Harbor Yard via Main Street.

Events to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day in downtown Bridgeport on Friday, March 16, include:

*Reservation and payment details will be available at stpatricksdaybridgeport.com.

