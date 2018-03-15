Trumbull Times

Boys hockey: McCabe, Mocker, Flynn earn FCIAC honors

By Trumbull Times on March 15, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Trumbull High’s Eric McCabe and Matt Mocker, and St. Joseph’s Tommy Flynn, were each named All-FCIAC honorable mention in boys hockey for the 2017-18 season.

First Team

Liam Galloway – Ridgefield

Jake Levato – Trinity Catholic

Alex Mozian – Greenwich

Gunnar Granito – New Canaan

Sam New – Staples

Zach Bloom – Staples

Coach of the Year

Shaun Gallagher – Ridgefield

Second Team

Nic Pelletier-Martinelli – Greenwich

Turner Ives – New Canaan

Will Dickson – Darien

Will Von Brauchitsch – Fairfield

Nick Cullinan – Ridgefield

Jack Kinahan – Trinity Catholic

Henri Pfeifle – Darien

Honorable Mention

Eric McCabe – Trumbull

Logan Healy – Trinity Catholic

Nikita Kovalev – Greenwich

Matt Davey – Greenwich

Will Forrest – Ridgefield

Tom Flynn – St. Joseph

Cooper Healy – Stamford/Westhill

Matthew Mocker – Trumbull

 

