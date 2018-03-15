Boys hockey: McCabe, Mocker, Flynn earn FCIAC honors

Trumbull High’s Eric McCabe and Matt Mocker, and St. Joseph’s Tommy Flynn, were each named All-FCIAC honorable mention in boys hockey for the 2017-18 season.
First Team
Liam Galloway – Ridgefield
Jake Levato – Trinity Catholic
Alex Mozian – Greenwich
Gunnar Granito – New Canaan
Sam New – Staples
Zach Bloom – Staples
Coach of the Year
Shaun Gallagher – Ridgefield
Second Team
Nic Pelletier-Martinelli – Greenwich
Turner Ives – New Canaan
Will Dickson – Darien
Will Von Brauchitsch – Fairfield
Nick Cullinan – Ridgefield
Jack Kinahan – Trinity Catholic
Henri Pfeifle – Darien
Honorable Mention
Eric McCabe – Trumbull
Logan Healy – Trinity Catholic
Nikita Kovalev – Greenwich
Matt Davey – Greenwich
Will Forrest – Ridgefield
Tom Flynn – St. Joseph
Cooper Healy – Stamford/Westhill
Matthew Mocker – Trumbull