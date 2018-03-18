Campus News

Trumbull Times

Coastal Carolina University — Mitchell French, a management major is among the 106 Professional Golf Management students at with a 3.0 GPA or higher.

Colgate University — Ethan Marchetti, class of 2020, has earned the Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence. Marchetti is a graduate of Hopkins School, majoring in Middle East and Islamic studies.

Elmira College — Emily Clark was one of 17 students inducted into the Chapter of Sigma Beta Delta, the International Society for Business, Management, and Administration.

Dean’s List

Albertus Magnus College — Craig Hubert, a graduate of St. Joseph’s High School Trumbull, class of 2016

Northeastern University — Ava Gallo, majoring in Environmental Studies. Gallo is a member of the University Honors Program; Megan Walsh, majoring in Mathematics. Walsh is a member of the University Honors Program; Madeline Weinstein, majoring in Criminal Justice. Weinstein is a member of the University Honors Program.

Simmons College — Alexis Nicole Waller, major is social work.

