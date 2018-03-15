Trumbull Times

Tesoro hosts school safety leadership meeting

By Donald Eng on March 15, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire, Schools, Town Government ·

First Selectman Vicki Tesoro on Monday hosted a meeting of community leaders at Town Hall to assess school security and develop a framework for improvements going forward.

Participants included Tesoro, School Supt. Gary Cialfi, Assistant Supt. Michael McGrath, Police Chief Michael Lombardo, Board of Education Chair Loretta Chory, Board of Finance Chair Elaine Hammers, Town Council Chair Mary Beth Thornton, and others. The bipartisan group also included Town Council Majority Leader Jason Marsh and Minority Leader Carl Massaro.

In a written statement, Tesoro said the group’s goal was highly focused: To ensure the protection of students and school district employees to the best of the town’s ability.

“This is, and will remain, a top priority for us,” Tesoro said. “The safety of our children, staff, and school community is paramount.”

Tesoro said she will continue to work with town leadership in a bipartisan manner to provide a safe environment for our children and education professionals.

