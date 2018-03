St. Theresa’s 8th grade boys basketball team won the Diocesan Championship and will now represent the district at the New England CYO Championship in Hartford from April 6-8.

Team members (front row) are: Jack Arcamone, Erik Osterberg, Ray Vicente, Zach Parente and Joey Ferraro; (second row) Johnny McCain, Tim Pearson, Patrick Spychalla, Connor Johnston and Billy Colbert. Head coach John McCain is assisted by Gary Johnston and Peter Vicente.