School News

Frenchtown School

In March, the Kindness Club will be spreading kindness. Each student will receive a checklist of kind acts that they can perform at home, in school and in the community. The PTA is donating a Kindness pencil to each student so they can check off their acts of kindness.

March is National Nutrition Month and Frenchtown is participating in the In-School Fruit and Vegetable Challenge that began on March 5.

Bingo has been rescheduled for Friday, April 20. More information will be sent home.

There will be a legal day dismissal at 1 p.m., for afternoon and evening conferences on Thursday, March 15. No lunch will be served. Letters about conferences were sent home with your appointment time from your child’s teacher if a conference has been scheduled or requested.

Spring photos will be on Tuesday, March 20. All students will have their photos taken. No payments are made in advance. Flyers were sent home this week.

Our Multicultural Dinner will be on Friday, March 23. We are limited to the first 240 people who sign up.

Kindergarten orientation for parents of new kindergarten students for the 2018-2019 school year will be on Thursday, March 29 at 9 a.m. Letters with more information were mailed home to all parents who have already enrolled their child(ren).

No school on Friday, March 30, for Good Friday. No school on April 9-16 for Spring Recess. Teacher’s will have a Professional Development Day on Monday, April 16. There is no school for students.

Frenchtown has improved our online presence. Visit/follow Frenchtown’s Twitter feed and visit Frenchtown’s updated website.

Twitter Feed: twitter.com/FrenchtownElem Website: frenchtownelementary.com

Frenchtown is enrolled in Big Y’s Education Express program which ends on April 25. Our school ID # is 7345. We earn points to earn free educational supplies and equipment. Enroll your Big Y card at bigy.com/rs/educationexpress

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Please send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program. Shop at ShopRite to help our school earn free classroom equipment. Link your Price Plus Club card to our school and each time you shop through April 26, our school will earn points toward free classroom equipment. Enroll your card at shopriteforeducation.com to our school code 49972. Local ShopRite’s that participate are in Bristol, East Haven, Hamden, Manchester, Milford, Orange, Stratford, Wallingford and West Haven. We have earned almost 14,000 points already towards purchases of books and supplies. It’s not too late to enroll your card if you haven’t already.

For communication from the PTA, enroll in MySchoolAnywhere for email communications, volunteer signup, directories and more from the Frenchtown PTA. Register at join.myschoolanywhere.com. Invitation code is 0661130. After registering and getting your login information, you can install the free app from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.