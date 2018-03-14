Trumbull Times

Kitten siblings Jack & Jill need a home

By HAN Network on March 14, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional ·

Jack & Jill are 4-month-old kitten siblings who need a home.

Jack is a black and white male kitten and Jill is a female calico mix kitten. Both are healthy.

They are a bit shy at first, but soon come around.

Jack and Jill love to play, are very bonded and will stay together. They would love a home with another cat that likes cats too.

They are in need of a reliable foster home until placed; everything is provided.

To learn more about the foster care program, receive an application or for more information, call 203-330-0255, email [email protected] or visit petprotectorsrescue.org.

