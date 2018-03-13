Trumbull Times

Lacrosse: Trumbull’s Watson, Liebowitz lead ECSU Warriors

The Eastern Connecticut State University men’s lacrosse team is looking to return to its winning ways in the Little East Conference.

Trumbull High products Sam Watson and Jake Liebowitz have helped coach Brian Tilley’s Warriors split their first four games.

Watson, a junior attackman, has seven goals and two assists in games with Coast Guard, Johnson & Wales, Gordon College and Whittier College.

He had three goals in the opening 15-7 loss to Coast Guard.

Watson had two goals and two assists in the 12-7 win over Gordon and had two assists when ECSU defeated Johnson & Wales 13-8.

Liebowitz, a freshman attacker, had two assists in a 14-8 loss to Whittier.

He had two goals and two assists in the 12-7 victory over Gordon.

Last season, Watson had 28 goals and eight assists for ECSU that returns 16 letter winners from an 8-10 campaign.

 

