Trumbull Times

Easter for Kids Fest to be held at Christ Redeemer Lutheran Church

By Julie Miller on March 18, 2018 in Lead News, Religion ·

The annual Easter for Kids Fest will be held at Christ Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2975 Nichols Ave., Trumbull, on Saturday, March 24 from 1-4 p.m.

The children of the community ages 3.5-11 are invited to an afternoon which includes an Easter egg hunt, treasure hunt, crafts, recreation, singing, snacks and activities about the first Easter. The theme for the event is Spring into Action.

Outdoor activities will be held, weather permitting.

To register your child(ren), visit christisourcornerstone.org or call 203-378-1270.

Related posts:

  1. Resnick: I won't be intimidated by Herbst's demands
  2. Christmas worship services offered at Christ Redeemer Lutheran Church
  3. Bat Mitzvah celebration at Congregation B’nai Torah
  4. Religious News and upcoming holiday events

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Campus News Next Post Test Drive: Mitsubishi Outlander can grow on you
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress