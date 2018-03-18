Easter for Kids Fest to be held at Christ Redeemer Lutheran Church

The annual Easter for Kids Fest will be held at Christ Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2975 Nichols Ave., Trumbull, on Saturday, March 24 from 1-4 p.m.

The children of the community ages 3.5-11 are invited to an afternoon which includes an Easter egg hunt, treasure hunt, crafts, recreation, singing, snacks and activities about the first Easter. The theme for the event is Spring into Action.

Outdoor activities will be held, weather permitting.

To register your child(ren), visit christisourcornerstone.org or call 203-378-1270.