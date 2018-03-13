Trumbull Times

Christ Church Tashua to hold Easter egg hunt, breakfast and craft event

By Julie Miller on March 13, 2018 in Lead News ·

Christ Church Tashua, 5170 Madison Ave., in Trumbull, is holding a community Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 24, at 9 a.m., rain or shine.

Along with the Easter Egg Hunt, there will be breakfast, and a craft. Appropriate for children in grades 5 and under. $5 per person. Pre-registration is required.

Call 203-268-5566 or email [email protected] with your family name, number attending, ages of children and your phone number or email address.

Consider bringing a non-perishable item for the Trumbull Food Pantry.

Don’t forget your Easter basket.

