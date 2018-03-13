Trumbull Times

Tuesday Storm Report — Schools closed again, rec programs canceled

By Donald Eng on March 13, 2018 in Lead News, News, Town Government ·

The third nor’easter to hit Trumbull in 10 days has once again forced schools to close and shut down recreation programs for Tuesday.

In addition, the town has once again instituted a parking ban until further notice. All cars must be off the streets until plow crews have finished clearing snow from the roads.

Tuesday’s winter storm is expected to include 3-5 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-30s most of the day with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Snow should end by 8 p.m.

