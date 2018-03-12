Trumbull braces for third nor’easter in 10 days

Trumbull is bracing for yet another March nor’easter, this one coming just hours after the five-day cleanup from last Tuesday’s storm ended.

The National Weather Service is calling for another significant storm Monday night and Tuesday. Forecasts call for up to eight inches of snow from the state’s third nor’easter in 10 days.

“Hopefully, we won’t see the number of downed power lines and trees and limbs like we did with last week’s storm,” Tesoro said. “We had trees and branches down and debris everywhere. At one point there were over 100 roads either closed or partially blocked.”

The storm also knocked out power to more than 3,500 Trumbull customers, according to the United Illuminating Co. Power was not fully restored in town until Sunday afternoon, following the arrival of some work crews from the Midwest.

With another storm bearing down on Connecticut, Tesoro cautioned residents to delay property cleanup until after Monday’s storm passes.

“With another storm coming in and the likely need to plow the roads again, we’re asking residents not to move their storm debris to the curb, where it can get buried under snow and then plows hit it,” she said. “We are going to come up with a plan to pick up the fallen limbs later this week and post it on the town website.”