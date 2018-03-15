Upcoming programs at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols

Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Wise Use of Water — Tuesday, March 20, 6:30-8 p.m. Twig Holland, of Aquarion, illustrates water efficiencies that are easily and inexpensively implemented. Next, Jay Petrow of Petrow Gardens Landscape Design shows examples of natural-looking landscapes with water-conserving plantings, helping local ecology and beautifying property. Q and A. Free. Register: First 50 attendees get shower timer.

Book discussion for grades 6 and up — Tuesday, March 20, 5:30-6:15 p.m. March’s title is Outcasts United, by Warren St. John. The true story of Luma Mufleh, a Jordanian woman who turned a group of refugee children into a soccer team in a small town in Georgia. Non-fiction that reads like fiction. Discussion, snacks and activity. Register: First 15 get copy.

Children’s

PJ storytime — Ages 3-5. Monday, March 19, 6-6:45 p.m. Put on your PJs, grab your favorite stuffed animal, and join us for stories, a craft, and a bedtime snack of milk and cookies. Free. Register.

Baby Café — Ages 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, March 20 and Wednesday, March 21, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

Book Discussion — Grades 4-6. Tuesday, March 20, 4:30-5:15 p.m. March’s book is Turtle in Paradise, by Jennifer Holm. In Depression Era 1935, Turtle is sent to live with relatives because his mom, desperate for work, becomes a housekeeper for a woman who doesn’t like children. Adventure and humor follow. Join a lively discussion and activity. Register: First 15 get copy in Children’s.

Homework help — New. Grades K-8. Wednesday, March 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Get homework help from two high school freshmen in the children’s play area. Rohit Gunda and Ganesh Nachiappan from THS, have tutoring experience in math, social science, or STEM, etc. Details online. Drop in.

4- and 5-year-old storytime — Thursday, March 22, 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Family Book Club — Grades 1-3 and families. Thursday, March 22, 5:30-6:15 p.m. March’s title is Bad Kitty: Drawn to Trouble by Nick Bruel. Along with a cute and funny story, kids will learn how to write a book. Read the book as a family, then come to discuss with other families. Refreshments. Register: First 10 families registered get copy in Children’s.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Creators’ Corner 3D printer — Saturday, March 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Monday, March 19, 3:30-6 p.m.; or Wednesday, March 21, 2:30-6:30 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demo, or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Ukulele Kids — Grades 6 and Up. Saturday, March 17, 1-1:45 p.m. Learn to play the ukulele, a really fun, kid-sized stringed guitar cousin. Intro course for kids, consisting of 8 lessons over 8 weeks Ukuleles are provided. Free. Register.

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 1/2 years. Monday, March 19, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, March 21, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Art Explorers — Ages 3-5. Thursday, March 22, 10:30-11 a.m. Welcome, art explorers. In this art class, you’ll get to make wonderful projects that you can take home. Register.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.