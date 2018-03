Jake Bova from Trumbull scored both goals for the Post University men’s lacrosse team in a 19-2 loss to No. 18 ranked St. Anselm on Saturday afternoon at LaMoy Field.

Bova, in was his first career start for the Eagles, scored goals in the first and third periods.

Post will play its first road game of the season on Tuesday when they visit Southern New Hampshire. Game time is set for 4 p.m.