Wrestling: Cross Cannone from Trumbull wins National title

Cross Cannone from Trumbull is the NCAA Division III National champion in the 149-pound class.
A junior at Wartburg College, the top-seeded Cannone posted a 9-1 major decision over York’s No. 2 seed Gregory Warner to win his first National title in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday.
He was runner-up a year ago.
Cannone finished the season a perfect 33-0, as the Knights won their third consecutive National title and 14th overall.
Cannone defeated No. 3 seed Alex Wilson from Augsburg, 8-0, in the semifinals.
In the quarterfinals, Cannone scored a 10-1 major decision over No. 8 seed Austin Bethel from Wabash.
Cannone defeated Grant Sorensen from Trinity by 12-3 major decision in his first match.
Cannone went 23-5 at 141 pounds as a freshman, and a combined 30-5 as a 133-141 pounder in his sophomore year.
At Trumbull High, Cannone won the State Open title in 2015, was a two-time New England finalists, a two-time Class LL champ and twice took home FCIAC titles.