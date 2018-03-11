Wrestling: Cross Cannone from Trumbull wins National title

Cross Cannone from Trumbull is the NCAA Division III National champion in the 149-pound class.

A junior at Wartburg College, the top-seeded Cannone posted a 9-1 major decision over York’s No. 2 seed Gregory Warner to win his first National title in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday.

He was runner-up a year ago.

Cannone finished the season a perfect 33-0, as the Knights won their third consecutive National title and 14th overall.

Cannone defeated No. 3 seed Alex Wilson from Augsburg, 8-0, in the semifinals.

In the quarterfinals, Cannone scored a 10-1 major decision over No. 8 seed Austin Bethel from Wabash.

Cannone defeated Grant Sorensen from Trinity by 12-3 major decision in his first match.

Cannone went 23-5 at 141 pounds as a freshman, and a combined 30-5 as a 133-141 pounder in his sophomore year.

At Trumbull High, Cannone won the State Open title in 2015, was a two-time New England finalists, a two-time Class LL champ and twice took home FCIAC titles.