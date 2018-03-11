Trumbull Times

Wrestling: Cross Cannone from Trumbull wins National title

By Bill Bloxsom on March 11, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Cross Cannone won his first NCAA Division III National title and finished the season 33-0.

Cross Cannone from Trumbull is the NCAA Division III National champion in the 149-pound class.

A junior at Wartburg College, the top-seeded Cannone posted a 9-1 major decision over York’s No. 2 seed Gregory Warner to win his first National title in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday.

He was runner-up a year ago.

Cannone finished the season a perfect 33-0, as the Knights won their third consecutive National title and 14th overall.

Cannone defeated No. 3 seed Alex Wilson from Augsburg, 8-0, in the semifinals.

In the quarterfinals, Cannone scored a 10-1 major decision over No. 8 seed Austin Bethel from Wabash.

Cannone defeated Grant Sorensen from Trinity by 12-3 major decision in his first match.

Cannone went 23-5 at 141 pounds as a freshman, and a combined 30-5 as a 133-141 pounder in his sophomore year.

At Trumbull High, Cannone won the State Open title in 2015, was a two-time New England finalists, a two-time Class LL champ and twice took home FCIAC titles.

Related posts:

  1. Wrestling: Trumbull’s Cross Cannone an All American
  2. College wrestling: Trumbull’s Cannone third at Concordia Open
  3. Wrestling: Trumbull’s Cannone wins, Wartburg gains final
  4. College wrestling: Cannone helps defeat No. 1 Augsburg

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Conscious Cook: The green, green hills of health Next Post Nichols Garden Club meeting and presentation on groundcover plants
About author
Bill Bloxsom

Bill Bloxsom


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress