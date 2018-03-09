Boys basketball: Trumbull falls to Wilbur Cross, 67-65

Wilbur Cross senior guard Kwane Taylor scored 20 of his game-high 28 points in the second half and the No. 5 seed Governors rallied from a 38-28 halftime deficit to defeat No. 12 Trumbull, 67-65, in a CIAC Division I second-round game on Friday night in New Haven.

The loss closed out Trumbull’s season, a year in which the Eagles won 18 games and reached the FCIAC playoff final before losing to Danbury.

Timmond Williams, who led Trumbull with 20 points, gave the Eagles their last lead at 65-64 when he scored with 36.7 seconds left.

Taylor converted one of two free-throw attempts to tie the game with 36.1 seconds remaining.

Trumbull got a time-out to set up what would hopefully be the game-winning shot.

Chris Brown got the ball inside to Evan Gutkowski, whose contested shot went off the rim and was rebounded by William Antrum, who went the length of the court to score giving Cross a 67-65 lead with 10.9 seconds to play.

Williams got off a three-point attempt right before the buzzer, but the ball glanced off the rim and stayed out.

“It was a great effort by our kids tonight,” said Trumbull coach Buddy Bray. “Coming in here and playing against Cross with its reputation was a task in itself. Defensively, they were able to slow us down and take us away from our game in the second half. When we needed to make shots, they just didn’t fall for us.”

Antrum added 18 points for Cross (19-2), who will meet No 4. Sacred Heart of Waterbury (19-2) in a quarterfinal round match-up on Monday.

Brown gave scoring support with 17 points. He had eight rebounds and five assists.

Mileeq Green had 13 points.

Williams had 10 rebounds.

Quentar Taylor had five assists.

Trumbull

Mileeq Green 5 2-2 13

Chris Brown 8 1-2 17

JP Fromageot 2 2-4 6

JT Therriault 0 0-0 0

Cape Holden 1 0-0 3

Timmond Williams 6 6-6 20

Evan Gutkowski 2 0-0 4

Quentar Taylor 1 0-1 2

Totals 25 11-15 65

3 Pointers: Williams 2, Holden 1, Green 1

Wilbur Cross

Kwane Taylor 7 9-14 27

Nas Jones 1 2-4 4

Joel Pullen 3 5-6 13

Jay Keen Foreman 0 0-0 0

Terrance Edwards 1 3-8 5

William Antrum 7 2-2 18

Jose Feliciano 0 0-0 0

Jayleem Sayles 0 0-0 0

Totals 19 21-34 67

3 Pointers: Taylor 4, Pullen 2, Antrum 2

Trumbull 18 20 10 17 65

Cross 15 13 20 19 67