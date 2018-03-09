Storm update Day 3— ‘Worse than Superstorm Sandy’

UPDATE 1:50pm — The winter storm that buried Trumbull under a foot of snow and knocked down trees and power lines across town was worse than Superstorm Sandy, according to First Selectman Vicki Tesoro.

Tesoro, who sent out her fourth Trumbull Emergency Alert since Wednesday this afternoon, said the storm had delivered the same magnitude of tree and power line damage as Sandy, but with the addition of heavy snow.

United Illuminating crews continue to work to restore power to about 700 customers in Trumbull, but damage to wires, poles and transformers is making the task “difficult and time consuming,” she said. Town crews are assisting where they can, she added.

“We are very concerned about the number of residents who remain without power, and town crews are working at the direction of United Illuminating to assist them in any way we can,” she said. Warming stations are open at the Westfield Mall, library and Senior Center at Priscilla Place.

The parking ban remains in effect until further notice.

Original story continues below.

Friday 8:22am — Schools remained closed for a third straight day Friday, as Supt. Gary Cialfi made the call around 5:30 a.m. to keep the buildings shut down again.

Some residents remained without power for a second day, with the United Illuminating Co. reporting that 789 Trumbull customers were still in the dark at 8:08 a.m. Friday, 48 hours after Wednesday’s winter storm began. The company stated on social media that “make-safe” work would have priority as work crews were dealing with hundreds of downed power lines and trees fallen into wires. Some customers could be without power well into the weekend, the company stated.

First Selectman Vicki Tesoro sent another automated emergency call Thursday night urging residents to once again remain in their homes. As of Thursday night there were still about 70 roads closed in town, down from a high of more than 100 immediately after the storm. The parking ban remains in effect until further notice.