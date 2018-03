Ladies 9-hole League at Tashua Knolls, which meets on Thursday mornings, is accepting new members.

Join us on April 12 for the annual membership meeting at 9:30 at the Miklus Center at Tashua Knolls to learn more.

The first day of play will be April 19.

New members will be required to have a GHIN (golf handicap information network).

For more information, call Shea at 860-849-1590.