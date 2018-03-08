Rails To Back Trails: A Journey Back in Time presentation March 19

Trumbull Historian/Author. Sue A. DelBianco will be conducting a slide presentation entitled Rails To Back Trails, on Monday, March 19, at 7 p.m., at The Plumb Memorial Library, 272 Wooster Street, in Shelton.

DelBianco will bring the audience back in time through captivating images on slides, through Bridgeport, The Trumbull Valley, Monroe, Newtown, Brookfield, and reaching as far as Pittsfield, Mass, between the years 1840-1942. Today, the abandoned railroad corridor from Trumbull to Newtown has become one of Connecticut’s best recreational trails.

She will have copies of her new video Rails To Trails: A Journey Back in Time, which tells the story of the railroad in Trumbull and all that evolved around it.

This presentation is by reservation only and you will need to call the library at: 203-924-1580. Admission is free.