Religious news and upcoming events

Saint Catherine of Siena — 220 Shelton Road in Trumbull, Confession and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will be offered on Tuesdays during Lent: March 13, 20, 27, with extended hours during Lent from 7-9 p.m. The opportunity for both anonymous and face-to-face confessions will be available.

The Stations of the Cross are a prayerful devotion that commemorates Jesus Christ’s last day on Earth as a man. Stations of the Cross will be offered at St. Catherine’s every Friday evening during Lent: March 9, 16, 23, beginning at 7 p.m.

For information, call 203-377-3133.

Monthly meeting and Ukrainian Easter Eggs demo — On Thursday, March 15, the Women’s Fellowship of Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull will hold their monthly meeting, beginning with a covered dish luncheon at noon. There will be a demonstration of Ukrainian Easter Eggs by Joan Parzyck. Hostesses are Marsha Piper, Dorothy Vars and Rose Vars. Devotions will be led by Renate Krakovich. Cost of the luncheon is $7.50 or bring your favorite covered dish to share. Reservations may be made by calling the church at 203-374-8822.

Corned beef and cabbage dinner— The Women of St. Stephen Church will be sponsoring a Corned beef/cabbage dinner with Irish entertainment on Saturday, March 17, from 6:30-9 p.m., in the church hall at 6948 Main St., Trumbull. Cost is $15 for adults and $8 for children. Call Mary at 203-452-8333 for more information and reservations.

CROP Hunger Walk — The 44th annual kick-off rally for the Greater Bridgeport CROP Hunger Walk will take place on Saturday, March 24, at 2 p.m., at First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Road, Fairfield. The CROP Walk is set for Sunday, May 6, 2018 beginning at 1:30 pm at the Park Avenue entrance to Seaside Park in Bridgeport. At the Rally, presentations will be given by local agencies sponsored by CROP. For further information, contact Carole Fanslow at 203-375-1284, a member of the CROP Hunger Walk Committee.

Women’s Lenten Morning of Recollection — The Fraternas Marian Community of Reconciliation invites all women for a Women’s Lenten Morning of Recollection to help us prepare our hearts for the week that changed the history of humanity: Holy Week. Saturday, March 24, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull. Free event. For more information, call 203-377-3133. RSVP to [email protected].

Good Friday Service — Good Friday, March 30, will be observed at Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main St., at 12 noon. The Rev. Robert Neville is host pastor. The offering at the service will benefit Trumbull Social Services. The Trumbull Interfaith Council is sponsoring the service.

Performance by The Four of Us — On Saturday, May 5, at 7 p.m., local fan favorites, The Four Of Us will be appearing at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke.,, in Trumbull, in a concert to benefit area food pantries. The band has been together for approximately five years, and performs a mixture of British Invasion and multi-decade Classic Rock songs, as well as 60’s and 70’s Pop Rock such as the Turtles and Simon and Garfunkel. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for senior (55+)/teens (12+), and $5 for children under 12. Tickets can be reserved in advance either by phone, 203-878- 7508 or via email: [email protected], or purchased at the door the day of the show. Any and all non-perishable food donations will also be greatly appreciated and gladly accepted.