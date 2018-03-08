Trumbull Times

Power outages could last days, UI says

By Donald Eng on March 8, 2018 in Lead News, News ·

Some Connecticut residents could be without power into the weekend, according to a social media post by the United Illuminating Co.

The company used its Twitter page this morning to announce that some customers could be without power for a minimum of two days. Currently there are 1,220 Trumbull customers without power after yesterday’s winter storm dumped over a foot of wet heavy snow on the town. The snow combined with high winds, knocked down trees and damaged power lines.

The company said it is currently assessing damage and will provide more detailed restoration estimates later.

