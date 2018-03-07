Storm update — Schools closed Thursday, thousands without power

UPDATE Wednesday March 7 10:40pm — Trumbull public and private schools are closed tomorrow, Thursday March 8, due to the winter storm that has knocked down trees across town and caused power outages across the state.

According to the United Illuminating Co., there were 3,176 Trumbull customers without power as of 10:40pm Thursday. That is about a quarter of town. Original story continues below.

Wednesday, 8:49pm — First Selectman Vicki Tesoro has declared a state of emergency in Trumbull as of 8:30 Wednesday night.

High winds and heavy snow have caused numerous fallen trees in town, and knocked out power to thousands of residents. According to the latest United Illuminating outage report, 56 separate incidents had left 2,575 UI customers without power, about 18.5% of town.

“We urge all residents to remain inside,” Tesoro said in an emergency alert automated phone call to residents. “It is not safe to be outdoors or driving on roads.”

A parking ban remains in effect until further notice. All cars must be off the road until road crews have completed snow removal.