Moore calls for limits to ‘on-call’ work scheduling

State Sen. Marilyn Moore (D-22) earlier this week joined legislators, activists and working people to advocate in support of Senate Bill 321, ahead of the Children’s Committee hearings for the bill.

The coalition is calling for the passage of a Fair Workweek bill, limiting a practice known as “on-call scheduling” across Connecticut’s large corporate retail, food service, hospitality, and certain nursing home work industries.

Throughout Connecticut, hundreds of thousands of low-wage hourly workers struggle to earn a stable income because of unpredictable work schedules. Employees are often forced to work with little notice, maintain open availability for “on-call” shifts without any guarantee of work, and have shifts cancelled at the last minute.

“After my first legislative session, I took a seasonal job at one of my district’s big-box retailers because I wanted to experience what many of my constituents who work low wage jobs have to go through in their daily lives,” said Moore. “The experience was eye opening and life changing.”

“The hours were too few, the wage was far below what a person needs to survive, and the work was both mentally and physically draining,” said Moore. “On top of that, I was on-call so I was on the hook until the last minute to find out whether or not I would be working each day. I couldn’t commit myself to a second job without putting my first one at risk. Workers in Connecticut deserve predictable schedules so they can balance their daily routines and succeed for themselves and their families.”

When parents’ and caregivers’ incomes are unstable, families struggle to meet basic expenses and arrange child care, doctor’s appointments, and family meals. Families suffer when working people have highly variable hours and no voice in their work schedules. As a result, they struggle to spend enough time with their children and spouses.

By passing a Fair Workweek bill, Moore said Connecticut can lift up its low wage workers and families with opportunities to budget their lives, plan childcare, pursue higher education, work toward economic advancement, stay healthy, and enjoy family time.