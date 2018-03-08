School News

Booth Hill School

Jump Rope for Heart is March 8-9. Send in envelopes with donations by Friday, March 9.

There is an early dismissal for Thursday, March 15 for parent conferences. No lunch will be served.

Our next PTA meeting will be Wednesday, March 28, at 7 p.m. Christina Hefele, Director of Technology, will be speaking.

Saint Patrick’s Day Bingo will be Friday, March 16, from 6-9 p.m. $10 per person. Come join the fun.

Save the date for the Booth Hill Adult Night Out on Friday, April 20.

Save those coins. We will be having a Coin War, starting Monday, March 12. Classes will be competing to see who can raise the most money in coins. All monies raised go to the PTA.

Frenchtown School

The Kindness Club teamed up with Mrs. Carley, our Library Media Specialist, to have a book drive for gently used or new books. They collected 633 books to deliver to the Luis Munoz Marin School in Bridgeport. In March the Kindness Club will be spreading kindness. Each student will receive a checklist of kind acts that they can perform at home, in school and in the community. The PTA is donating a Kindness pencil to each student so they can check off their acts of kindness.

March is National Nutrition Month and Frenchtown is participating in the In-School Fruit and Vegetable Challenge that began on March 5.

Bingo will be rescheduled from March 9 to a date later in the spring. Be on the lookout for the new date.

The Learning Commons Open House at Frenchtown is Saturday, March 10, from 10 a.m.-noon. The Learning Commons will be open to students and their families. There is no admission fee. Students can check out books, participate in Maker Stations and read with a family member to share their love of books.

Our next Fathers’ Club meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 14, at 7 p.m. It will be held off-site at In-Sports.

There will be a legal day dismissal at 1 p.m., for afternoon and evening conferences on Thursday, March 15. No lunch will be served. Information about conference sign-ups were sent home. You should be receiving your appointment time from your child’s teacher soon if a conference has been scheduled or requested.

Spring photos will be on Tuesday, March 20. All students will have their photos taken. No payments are made in advance. Flyers will go home next week.

Our Multicultural dinner will be on Friday, March 23. Informational flyers have been sent home.

Kindergarten orientation for parents of new kindergarten students for the 2018-2019 school year will be on Thursday, March 29, at 9 a.m. Letters with more information will be mailed home shortly.

No school on Friday, March 30 for Good Friday.

No school April 9-April 16 for spring recess. Teacher’s will have a Professional Development Day on Monday, April 16. There is no school for students.

Frenchtown has improved our online presence. Visit/follow Frenchtown’s Twitter Feed and visit Frenchtown’s updated website.

Twitter Feed: twitter.com/FrenchtownElem Website: frenchtownelementary.com

Frenchtown is enrolled in Big Y’s Education Express program which runs until April 25. Our school ID # is 7345. We earn points to earn free educational supplies and equipment. Enroll your Big Y card at bigy.com/rs/educationexpress

Frenchtown is once again enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program which runs through March 15. We’ve already earned almost $2,700.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program. Shop at ShopRite to help our school earn free classroom equipment. Link your Price Plus Club card to our school and each time you shop through April 26, our school will earn points toward free classroom equipment. Enroll your card at shopriteforeducation.com to our school code 49972. Local ShopRite’s that participate are in Bristol, East Haven, Hamden, Manchester, Milford, Orange, Stratford, Wallingford and West Ha ven. We have earned almost 14,000 points already towards purchases of books and supplies. It’s not too late to enroll your card if you haven’t already.

For communication from the PTA, please enroll in MySchoolAnywhere for email communications, volunteer signup, directories and more from the Frenchtown PTA. Register at join.myschoolanywhere.com. Invitation code is 0661130. After registering and getting your login information you can install the free app from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.