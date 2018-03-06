Trumbull Times

By HAN Network on March 6, 2018 in Community ·

Mikey is a gorgeous, all black, medium haired, neutered male cat, with golden eyes, about 2 years young. He is active, playful, healthy, friendly, and likes mice toys. He loves attention and really likes cats and playing with them or just sharing their company.

Mikey needs a home with at least one other cat that likes cats too. He is in need of a reliable foster home (with a cat), until placed; everything will be provided.

To learn more about the foster care program, receive an application or for more information, call 203-330-0255, email [email protected] or visit petprotectorsrescue.org.

