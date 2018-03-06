Baseball: Trumbull’s Simon Whiteman Player of Week

Yale University junior infielder Simon Whiteman out of Trumbull was named Ivy League Player of Week, the league office announced on Monday.

For the weekend, Whiteman reached base nine times, drove in six runs and hit .500 (7 for 14) at No. 14 Virginia.

He recorded at least one hit in each game, including a 3-for-5 performance with three RBI and three runs in an 11-4 Yale victory on Saturday.

“Simon is off to a great start,” Yale head coach John Stuper said on the Yale University website. “I’m actually more impressed with his work at shortstop.

“Sure, he’s been hitting, and his numbers reflect that, but he has been outstanding defensively.”

Whiteman has only one error in his first 33 chances at shortstop and has hit safely in six of Yale’s first seven games.