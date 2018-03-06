Trumbull Times

Baseball: Trumbull’s Simon Whiteman Player of Week

By Trumbull Times on March 6, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Simon Whiteman is the Ivy League Player of the Week. — Yale University photo

Yale University junior infielder Simon Whiteman out of Trumbull was named Ivy League Player of Week, the league office announced on Monday.

For the weekend, Whiteman reached base nine times, drove in six runs and hit .500 (7 for 14) at No. 14 Virginia.

He recorded at least one hit in each game, including a 3-for-5 performance with three RBI and three runs in an 11-4 Yale victory on Saturday.

“Simon is off to a great start,” Yale head coach John Stuper said on the Yale University website. “I’m actually more impressed with his work at shortstop.

“Sure, he’s been hitting, and his numbers reflect that, but he has been outstanding defensively.”

Whiteman has only one error in his first 33 chances at shortstop and has hit safely in six of Yale’s first seven games.

Related posts:

  1. Baseball: Simon Whiteman slugs three homers for Yale
  2. Baseball: Trumbull’s Alex Rauso to play for UB
  3. Baseball: St. Joseph defeats Brien McMahon, 3-1
  4. Baseball: Trumbull’s Dan Keckler one hits Wilton Legion

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Wrestling: Trumbull's Cannone top seed for Division III championships Next Post More than $1.4 million raised for Fairfield County nonprofits on Giving Day
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress