Wrestling: Trumbull’s Cannone top seed for Division III championships

Cross Cannone out of Trumbull will bring a 30-0 record and the top seed in the 149-pound class into the Division III National Championships on March 9-10 in Cleveland, Ohio.

A junior, Cannone is 83-10 in his career.

A National runner-up a year ago, Cannone has 14 wins by technical fall, six by major decision and two by fall.

He is currently sixth in Division III in tech falls, where he is tied for sixth in his career.

Coach Eric Keller’s top-ranked Knights have won 13 National Championships, which is the record for most National Championships in Division III wrestling.

The Orange and Black have won the last two National Championships and six of the last seven.

