Updated: Trumbull Eagles defeat Weaver in states

The host Trumbull High boys basketball team withstood a pair of comeback efforts by the visiting Weaver High Beavers and earned a 69-56 win in the first round of the Division I state tournament on Monday night.

No. 12 Trumbull (16-5) moves on to face No. 5 Wilbur Cross (18-2) on Wednesday.

The Eagles were led by Timmond Williams with 28 points, Chris Brown with 20 and Mileeq Green with 11.

Williams and Brown each pulled down 10 rebounds.

Evan Gutowski had four points to go along with six rebounds. Green and J.P. Fromageot both had five rebounds and Green had a pair of steals.

Seeded 21st, the Beavers fell behind 25-10 in the second quarter but rallied to make it a 29-29 game at halftime.

Trumbull pulled ahead by ten in the third quarter, and led 46-40 heading to the fourth, before Weaver battled back on a 12-0 run to go in front 48-46 with 5:40 to play.

Williams hit a pair of free throws, as part of Trumbull’s 14-for-17 second-half performance from the foul line, to tie the game 19 seconds later.

Brown’s end-to-end drive to the basket made it 50-48 Eagles with five minutes to play, and the Eagles held the lead the test of the way.

This was unchartered territory for the Eagles. Not only was this the team’s first contest in the newly-formed Division I bracket, but it came against an unfamiliar foe.

Trumbull coach Buddy Bray said his team has scouted every opponent it faced until now, since Weaver is an independent school and plays teams from a variety of programs.

“I think that hurt our team because we didn’t have film to watch,” said Bray, adding that he was proud of his players for coming through against a Weaver team that that was primed for the postseason with a deceptive 6-14 mark, having played a very challenging schedule.

“Weaver’s record was very misleading,” added Bray, whose team posted a 15-5 regular-season mark.

Tristan Reid scored 16 points for Weaver.

Weaver

Blizzard 3 2-4 10

D Gittens 2 0-0 5

A Andeson 2 1-2 7

A DeJesus 0 0-0 0

S Melius 6 0-0 12

J Leary 0 0-0 0

A Rodriguez 0 0-0 0

M Stallings 0 0-0 0

T Reid 7 1-11 16

J McGregor 2 0-0 6

Totals 22 4-17 56

3 Pointers: Blizzard 2, Anderson 2, McGregor 2, Gittens 1, Reid 1

Trumbull

Mileeq Green 3 4-6 11

Josh Cappello 0 0-0 0

Dylan Palinkas 0 0-0 0

Chris Brown 9 2-4 20

Isaiah Johnson 0 0-0 0

JP Fromageot 1 1-1 3

JT Therriault 0 1-2 1

Cape Holden 0 0-0 0

Timmond Williams 10 6-9 28

Andrew Cutter 0 0-0 0

Evan Gutkowski 1 2-4 4

Quentar Taylor 0 2-2 2

Totals 24 18-28 69

3 Pointers: Williams 2, Green 1

Weaver 10 19 11 16 56

Trumbull 14 15 17 23 69