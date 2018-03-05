Trumbull Times

Updated: Trumbull Eagles defeat Weaver in states

By Andy Hutchison on March 5, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Chris Brown scored 20 points against Weaver. — Andy Hutchison photos

The host Trumbull High boys basketball team withstood a pair of comeback efforts by the visiting Weaver High Beavers and earned a 69-56 win in the first round of the Division I state tournament on Monday night.

No. 12 Trumbull (16-5) moves on to face No. 5 Wilbur Cross (18-2) on Wednesday.

The Eagles were led by Timmond Williams with 28 points, Chris Brown with 20 and Mileeq Green with 11.

Williams and Brown each pulled down 10 rebounds.

Evan Gutowski had four points to go along with six rebounds. Green and J.P. Fromageot both had five rebounds and Green had a pair of steals.

Seeded 21st, the Beavers fell behind 25-10 in the second quarter but rallied to make it a 29-29 game at halftime.

Timmond Williams takes down one of his 10 rebounds, to go with his 28-point performance.

Trumbull pulled ahead by ten in the third quarter, and led 46-40 heading to the fourth, before Weaver battled back on a 12-0 run to go in front 48-46 with 5:40 to play.

Williams hit a pair of free throws, as part of Trumbull’s 14-for-17 second-half performance from the foul line, to tie the game 19 seconds later.

Brown’s end-to-end drive to the basket made it 50-48 Eagles with five minutes to play, and the Eagles held the lead the test of the way.

This was unchartered territory for the Eagles. Not only was this the team’s first contest in the newly-formed Division I bracket, but it came against an unfamiliar foe.

Trumbull coach Buddy Bray said his team has scouted every opponent it faced until now, since Weaver is an independent school and plays teams from a variety of programs.

“I think that hurt our team because we didn’t have film to watch,” said Bray, adding that he was proud of his players for coming through against a Weaver team that that was primed for the postseason with a deceptive 6-14 mark, having played a very challenging schedule.

“Weaver’s record was very misleading,” added Bray, whose team posted a 15-5 regular-season mark.

Tristan Reid scored 16 points for Weaver.

Weaver

  1. Blizzard         3           2-4       10

D Gittens          2           0-0       5

A Andeson       2           1-2       7

A DeJesus        0           0-0       0

S Melius            6           0-0       12

J Leary               0           0-0       0

A Rodriguez     0           0-0       0

M Stallings       0           0-0       0

T Reid                 7           1-11    16

J McGregor      2           0-0       6

Totals                 22                   4-17 56

3 Pointers:  Blizzard 2, Anderson 2, McGregor 2, Gittens 1, Reid 1

Trumbull

Mileeq Green                 3           4-6       11

Josh Cappello                 0           0-0       0

Dylan Palinkas                0           0-0       0

Chris Brown                     9           2-4       20

Isaiah Johnson               0           0-0       0

JP Fromageot                 1           1-1       3

JT Therriault                           0 1-2 1

Cape Holden                   0           0-0       0

Timmond Williams        10                   6-9 28

Andrew Cutter               0           0-0       0

Evan Gutkowski             1           2-4       4

Quentar Taylor               0           2-2       2

Totals                                 24          18-28 69

3 Pointers:  Williams 2, Green 1

Weaver             10        19        11        16        56

Trumbull           14        15        17        23        69

 

Related posts:

  1. Boys basketball: Trumbull opener couldn’t have been better
  2. Boys basketball: Trumbull rolls to win over Westhill
  3. Boys basketball: Trumbull Eagles defeat Staples Wreckers
  4. Boys basketball: Trumbull Eagles handle pressure to advance

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Updated: Trumbull High returns to state semifinals
About author

Andy Hutchison


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress