Boating safety classes in Stratford and Milford

USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 24-2 is offering About Boating Safely course Saturday, March 24, 8 a.m., Flotilla 24-2, 1 Birdseye Street, Stratford. Cost is $50. Advance registration is required. To register, email [email protected] or call 203-381-2085.

About Boating Safely is an eight-hour course. Successful completion satisfies the CT licensing requirements for both boats and personal watercraft. Instruction will cover all the basic topics involved in the safe operation of recreational boating and seamanship.

All students will need to obtain a state of CT Conservation ID Number before taking the ABS/PWC class. To register for a free ID number, visit ct.wildlifelicense.com/InternetSales/Sales.

USCG 24-3 Auxiliary Training Center, 1 Helwig Street, Milford also is holding About Boating Safely classes at 8 a.m. on April 7, May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 8 and Oct. 13. Cost is $60. To register and pay online for class go to a0142403.uscgaux.info/. Walk-ins welcome. Information: 860-663-5505, [email protected]