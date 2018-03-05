McGorty announces run for re-Election

State Representative Ben McGorty officially announced his intentions to run for re-election in 122nd district, which covers Shelton, Stratford, and Trumbull. McGorty was first elected in July of 2014 in a special election.

Over the course of two and a half terms, Rep. McGorty has become a supporter of public safety officers and business owners. He also has fought against Governor Dannel Malloy’s and legislative Democrats’ proposals to increase income and sales taxes and place new taxes on tires and restaurants.

“Representing Shelton, Stratford, and Trumbull is an honor and duty I do not take lightly,” said Rep. McGorty. “Since being elected, I have made it a priority to meet with residents regularly and visit business owners in our community to get a better understanding of the issues impacting their daily lives. It is important that we share ideas and communicate and find solutions that will better the state of Connecticut.”

Aside from being a State Representative, McGorty is a Realtor, Deputy Fire Marshal and Fire Commissioner for the City of Shelton. He is also a longtime volunteer fireman for the Huntington Fire Department.

Rep. McGorty said he is proud of the work he has been able to accomplish but believes it is urgent that we address our fiscal crisis and unfunded pension liabilities.

“We have passed some great bipartisan legislation that will help our communities battle the opioid epidemic and provide veterans suffering from PTSD with better accommodations when visiting doctors or going to the grocery store,” added McGorty.

Rep. McGorty continued, “We can help those that need it the most without the need to turn to tax increases. It’s clear that Governor Malloy and legislative Democrats’ only answer to tough decisions is saying we need to raise taxes. We are so close to taking back the majority in the House this November and doing so will end the years of taxes and spending. I ask for your support once again and hope that I can be your voice in Hartford for another two years.”

Rep. McGorty currently serves on the Judiciary and Environment Committees, as well as the Transportation Committee. He is also a member of the bipartisan Fire and EMS Caucus, where he chairs the Fire Marshals and Regulations Subcommittee.