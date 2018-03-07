Trumbull Times

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday March 8-14, 2018

12 a.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee 2/22 Meeting

1:15 a.m. — Govt: Legislation and Administration 2/26 Meeting

2:30 a.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority 2/26 Meeting

2:41 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education 2/27 Meeting

4 a.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee 2/27 Meeting

4:25 a.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning 2/28 Meeting

7:41 a.m. — Boys Varsity Basketball: THS vs. Norwalk FCIAC Semi-Finals

8:45 a.m. — Boys Varsity Basketball: THS vs. Danbury FCIAC Championship

10 a.m. — Girls Varsity Basketball: THS vs. Newtown State Quarter Finals

11:15 a.m. — Boys Varsity Basketball: THS vs. Weaver State Tournament

12:30 p.m. — Jodi Keogan: One Tone, One Diva

2 p.m. — Govt: Town Council 3/5 Meeting

4 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse 3/6 Meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee 3/6 Meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Economic and Community Development Commission 3/6 Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals 3/7 Meeting

