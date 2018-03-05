Trumbull Times

Lucky needs a home

By HAN Network on March 5, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional ·

Lucky

Rescued from a neglect situation, Lucky is looking for a home and TLC. He is neutered, negative for disease, vaccinated and microchipped. His adoption fee has been waived to qualified applicants.

Visit both dogs and the other animals available for adoption at Stratford Animal Control, 225 Beacon Point Road. Consider making a tax deductible donation of limited ingredient pet food, kitten food, clumping cat litter or gift cards to pet supply stores.

For more information visit stratfordanimalrescue.org/hours.html.

