Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Financing Your Small Business — Thursday, March 8: check-in 6pm; presentation 6:30-7:30 p.m. It is challenging to understand the financial options available to help you start or grow your business. Learn how to prepare yourself to engage potential lenders. Led by Patrick Lorent, VP, Peoples Bank. Details online. Free. Register.

Mindful Meditation at Lunch Hour — Monday, March 12, noon-1 p.m., or 1-2 p.m. Use your lunch hour to destress. For both new and experienced meditators. Intro, instruction on mindfulness practice, and guided meditation. QandA. Details online. Two one-hour sessions offered; register for noon or 1 p.m.

Digital Downloading Free, with Overdrive and Zinio — Tuesday, March 13, 2-3:30 p.m. Hear how Overdrive downloads and livestreams: ebooks, audiobooks, periodicals, or video; and also the Zinio magazine platform. See how easy it is to search these systems and download to your device. Trumbull residents. Register. Bring your device and we’ll help.

Irish Music with Tom O’Carroll — Tuesday, March 13, 6:30-8 p.m.

Children’s

Move with Me — Ages 1-4. Friday, March 9, 9:45-10:15 a.m. Join us as we release our creative energy through song and dance. We will have fun with balls, scarves, parachutes, bubbles, and, of course, each other. Toddlers, siblings, caregivers all welcome. Details online. Free. Register.

Family Book Cover Bingo — All ages/families. Monday, March 12, 6-7 p.m. Let’s play Bingo. You’ll be looking for book covers instead of numbers and letters. Hear about the library’s newest books while you try to get Bingo. Fill up the board; small prizes awarded to winners. Drop in.

Baby Café — Ages 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, March 13 and Wednesday, March 14, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

Homework Help — New. Grades K-8. March 14, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Get homework help from two high school freshman in the Children’s play area. Rohit Gunda and Ganesh Nachiappan from Trumbull High School, have tutoring experience in math, social science, or STEM, etc. Details online. Drop in.

4- and 5-year-old Storytime — Thursday, March 15, 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Irish Story and Craft — Grades K-2. Thursday, March 15, 4:30-5:15 p.m. St Patrick’s Day is coming. Hear an Irish-themed story and craft to take home. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Irish Story and Craft — Grades 3-5. Thursday, March 15, 5:30-6:15 p.m. St. Patrick’s Day is coming. Hear an Irish-themed story perfect for older elementary age kids and create an Irish-themed craft to take home. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer — All ages. Saturday, March 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., or Wednesday, March 14, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demo, or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Butterflies Storytime — Ages 1-2 1/2 years. Monday, March 12, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, March 13, 10:30-11 a.m. Turn It UP is a fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, March 14, 10:30-11am. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Pi Day Celebration — All ages. Wednesday, March 14, 3-5 p.m. Join us to celebrate Pi Day and Albert Einstein’s birthday. Celebrate all things that are round with Pi crafts, Pi snacks and Pi facts. Drop in.

Art Explorers — Ages 3-5. Thursday, March 15, 10:30-11 a.m. Welcome, art explorers. In this art class, you’ll get to make wonderful projects that you can take home. Register.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.