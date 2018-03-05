Tashua School’s Week of Kindness

From Feb. 12-15, Tashua School’s Student Council helped coordinate a Week of Kindness. At the beginning of the week, each class read the book Ordinary Mary’s Extraordinary Deed, by Emily Pearson, which tells of how one kind deed can have many ripple effects. Over the course of the week, students were encouraged to recognize a kind deed that someone else did for them, and record it on a paper blueberry. We slowly filled up our Bowl of Kindness with these random deeds. On Wednesday, as a school-wide act of kindness, students wore their hair and clothes in fun, silly styles, and brought in a dollar as a donation, which will be sent to help the people of Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Maria. Pictured: Tashua Student Council with advisors Sally Kenler and Claire Weitzman.