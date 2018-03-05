Cindi Bigelow to be honored by Caroline House

Cindi Bigelow, president & CEO of Bigelow Tea, will receive the 2018 Caroline House Award for her support over the past decade of programs that benefit low-income women and their families by providing literacy training and life skills.

Lucy Freeman, executive director of the Bridgeport center, said, “Many Caroline House women and children have benefited from Cindi Bigelow’s support. Not only does she continue to donate to Caroline House, but she helps to bring awareness to our mission.”

Founded in 1995 by the School Sisters of Notre Dame, Caroline House has a mission of helping immigrant women and children to reach their full potential through education in the English language and life skills. To date, more than 1,600 women and children have been served.

Caroline House is one of 21 local non-profit organizations that receive funds raised through the annual Bigelow Tea Community Challenge. Since it began 30 years ago, the Bigelow Community Challenge has raised more than $1.5 million for organizations that provide shelter, food, educational services, counseling, crisis management, after-school tutoring and recreational programs.

Bigelow will be honored at the center’s Starry Night Gala on April 6 at the Inn at Longshore in Westport from 6:30 to 11 p.m. The evening will include cocktails, live and silent auctions, dinner, music and dancing. Tickets are $195. For more information, visit www.thecarolinehouse.org or contact Christine Paine at [email protected].

Bigelow said, “I’m very honored to receive this award. So many people do such fine work at Caroline House, and I have seen it firsthand. I was particularly inspired by the ongoing efforts to help women succeed in the workplace and the tutoring program for children, which pairs students one-on-one with mentors.”

Cindi Bigelow is the third-generation President and CEO of family-owned Bigelow Tea, the U.S. market leader of specialty teas that produces more than 2 billion tea bags annually. She holds a BS degree from Boston College, an MBA from Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management, and Honorary Doctorates from the University of New Haven and Fairfield University.

Socially- and community-minded, she frequently makes appearances, speaking to students and industry leaders and sharing insights on business ethics and career development. She has received numerous awards for her years of community service.

About Caroline House — Caroline House is a literacy education center located on the East Side of Bridgeport, Connecticut. For over 22 years, Caroline House has served immigrant women and children through English as a Second Language, life skills, citizenship, preschool, and children’s tutoring programs. Classes are held in a safe and welcoming environment to inspire confidence, hope, lifelong learning and achievement. The Caroline House mission is: To enable women and children to reach the fullness of their potential through education in English language and life skills. For more information, visit www.thecarolinehouse.org.