Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday bowling update

on March 5, 2018

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday League bowling on Feb. 27 at the Nutmeg Lanes has Team 15 (Mark Paskus, Dennis Russell, Tom Constantino, Angelo Cordone) increase its first place over Team 4 (Hugh Norton, Charles Ferreira, Tom Frazer, Mike Bartolotta) to eight points.

John Verdeschi and Bob Gregory each bowled a high scratch single game of 255 with Gregory bowling the single game with handicap of 282.

Jim Menge bowled the high three-game series of 621 and the series with handicap of 747.

The individual high average bowler is John Verdeschi at 204.97. Guy Favreau is at 203.64 and Angelo Cordone is at 201.09. Ralph Keese is now the high individual match point leader with 94 points.

