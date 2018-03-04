Trumbull Times

Gymnastics: Samantha Markland stars at State Open

Samantha Markland from Trumbull High placed sixth in the all around at the State Open Gymnastics Championships in Southbury on Saturday.

Markland (35.875) was second on balance beam (9.10), third on uneven bars (9.125) and fourth in vault (9.2).

