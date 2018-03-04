Gymnastics: Samantha Markland stars at State Open

Samantha Markland from Trumbull High placed sixth in the all around at the State Open Gymnastics Championships in Southbury on Saturday.
Markland (35.875) was second on balance beam (9.10), third on uneven bars (9.125) and fourth in vault (9.2).
Samantha Markland from Trumbull High placed sixth in the all around at the State Open Gymnastics Championships in Southbury on Saturday.
Markland (35.875) was second on balance beam (9.10), third on uneven bars (9.125) and fourth in vault (9.2).
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484