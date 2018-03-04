FCIAC boys swim championships

The Trumbull High boys swimming team placed ninth at the FCIAC championships on Sunday.
Host Greenwich (432.5) won the team title, followed by Staples (395) and Ridgefield (334).
200 Medley Relay
1 – Ridgefield (Kieran Smith, Andrew Bornstein, Luke Hruska, William Bryant), 1:33.54 *FCIAC Record
2 – Staples, 1:35.57
3 – Darien, 1:39.20
4 – Greenwich, 1:39.42
5 – Westhill/Stamford, 1:40.73
6 – New Canaan, 1:42.01
200 Freestyle
1 – Nicolas Ortega (STP), 1:41.57
2 – Connor Hunt (RFD), 1:43.95
3 – Jake Ritz (NC), 1:45.01
4 – Henry Velasquez (NOR), 1:45.51
5 – Spencer Erickson (DAR), 1:46.06
6 – Charles Clark (GRN), 1:46.46
200 Individual Medley
1 – Andrew Bornstein (RFD), 1:53.96
2 – John McNab (STP), 1:54.68
3 – Luke Stewart (NC), 1:56,43
4 – Stephen Todorovic (GRN), 1:56.49
5 – Blake Rainey (STP), 1:58.69
6 – Thomas Lewis (GRN), 1:59.29
50 Freestyle
1 – William Bryant (RFD), 21.79
2 – Dashiell Hunter (STP), 21.88
3 – Josiah Tarrant (STP), 22.11
4 – Jack Lewis (WILT), 22.19
5 – Connor Martin (DAR), 22.45
6 – Mark Merson (NOR), 22.64
Diving
Note: Held Wed., Feb. 28, at Westhill HS
1 – Kevin Bradley (NOR), 502.15
2 – Devon Satir (GRN), 479.50
3 – Wiley Schmidt (DAR), 476.30
4 – Owen Stevens (DAR), 475.90
5 – Sergei Shaw (GRN), 442.60
6 – James Ragusa (NC), 428.85
100 Butterfly
1 – Benjamin Feldman (WH), 49.71
2 – Connor Martin (DAR), 51.81
3 – Luke Hruska (RFD), 52.39
4 – Josiah Tarrant (STP), 53.68
5 – Henry Velasquez (NOR), 53.69
6 – James Pascale (GRN), 53.82
100 Freestyle
1 – Kieran Smith (RFD), 44.29 *FCIAC record
2 – John McNab (STP), 47.02
3 – Charles Clark (GRN), 47.95
4 – William Bryant (RFD), 48.90
5 – Mackenzie Baxter (GRN), 49.24
6 – Jack Lewis (WILT), 49.69
500 Freestyle
1 – Nicolas Ortega (STP), 4:36.32
2 – Connor Hunt (RFD), 4:38.45
3 – Jake Ritz (NC), 4:44.47
4 – Blake Rainey (STP), 4:46.12
5 – Kirk Schultz (GRN), 4:51.81
6 – Chris Zhang (DAR), 4:52.32
200 Freestyle Relay
1 – Ridgefield (Kieran Smith, Luke Hruska, Connor Hunt, William Bryant), 1:26.35
2 – Staples, 1:26.74
3 – Greenwich, 1:28.59
4 – New Canaan, 1:31.41
5 – Darien, 1:32.57
6 – Westhill/Stamford, 1:35.32
100 Backstroke
1 – Kieran Smith (RFD), 49.32 *FCIAC record
2 – Spencer Erickson (DAR), 53,27
3 – Luke Hruska (RFD), 53.59
4 – Austin Twiss (STP), 53.71
5 – Scott Adler (STP), 53.91
6 – Luke Stewart (NC), 54.19
100 Breaststroke
1 – Andrew Bornstein (RFD), 56.75
2 – Dashiell Hunter (STP), 57.83
3 – Benjamin Feldman (WH), 57.89
4 – Jacob West (STP), 58.62
5 – Thomas Lewis (GRN), 1:00.43
6 – Christopher Lourenco (GRN), 1:01.14
400 Freestyle Relay
1 – Staples (John McNab, Austin Twiss, Scott Adler, Nicolas Ortega), 3:13.69
2 – Greenwich, 3:14.81
3 – Darien, 3:17.82
4 – New Canaan, 3:18.46
5 – Ridgefield, 3:18.90
6 – Norwalk/McMahon, 3:21.01