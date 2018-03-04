Trumbull Times

Wrestling: Trumbull’s Matt Ryan sixth at New Englands

By Trumbull Times on March 4, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Trumbull High’s Matt Ryan placed sixth in the 138-pound class at the New England Wrestling Tournament held in Providence on Saturday.

A junior, Ryan lost a 3-1 decision to Southington’s Shaun Wagner.

Related posts:

  1. Class LL wrestling: Trumbull’s Matt Ryan, Haviland earn titles
  2. Wrestling: Trumbull’s Matt Ryan earns 100th career victory
  3. Wrestling: Matt Ryan and family celebrate 100th win
  4. Five Trumbull High wrestlers advance to semifinals

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Test Drive: Toyota Highlander is roomy, reliable, versatile Next Post Campus News
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress