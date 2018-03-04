Wrestling: Trumbull’s Matt Ryan sixth at New Englands

Trumbull High’s Matt Ryan placed sixth in the 138-pound class at the New England Wrestling Tournament held in Providence on Saturday.
A junior, Ryan lost a 3-1 decision to Southington’s Shaun Wagner.
