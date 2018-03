Notre Dame High School announces honor roll students

Principal Christopher Cipriano has announced the following students from Trumbull have been named to the second marking period honor roll at Notre Dame High School in Fairfield.

High Honors

Grade 9 — Rose Baker, Hannah Bershefsky, Michela Brown, Katarina Christensen, Brian Essing, Riley Marko, Jillian Nunez, Courtney Trutt

Grade 10 — Lulus Gelmetti, Sophie Stachurski

Grade 11 — Yicheng (Eason) Dong, Xihai (John) Ge, Julia Mizak, Michael Mizak

Grade 12 — Damion Medwinter, Erin O’Brien

Honors

Grade 9 — Annie Deal

Grade 10 — Jolene Theilman

Grade 11 — Katherine Liao, Hao (Ryan) Ma, Nicholas Miller

Grade 12 — Tiffany Diao, Caitlin Trutt