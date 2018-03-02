Trumbull Times

Resident returns home, finds burglary in progress

By Donald Eng on March 2, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire ·

Two burglars fled a Leighton Road home Thursday after a resident who lives in the house arrived home about 12:40 p.m.

According to police, the resident exited the house after hearing noises coming from inside the home. While outside the resident reported seeing a white male wearing a dark shirt and gray hat, jeans and sneakers jump out of a second floor bedroom window and run to the street where he was got into a newer model blue car driven by another male who was wearing a hooded shirt.

Police investigated and found that the man had entered the house by breaking a first floor window at the back of the house.

The incident occurred near the Bridgeport and Fairfield borders with Trumbull. Trumbull Police

request anyone who may have information on this incident to = contact the Detective

Bureau at 203-261-3665 Ext. 3252 or they may leave an anonymous tip at http://www.trumbull-ct.gov/PoliceTips.

