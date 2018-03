The Kennedy Center Auxiliary’s New & Nearly New Thrift Store, 2323 Barnum Avenue (corner of Bruce), Stratford will host a half price sale March 12-17.

The sale features clothing, shoes, handbags and more.

The Auxiliary of The Kennedy Center was founded in 1979. The Auxiliary raises funds for programs that will support and sponsor clients of The Kennedy Center. Their main source of revenue is generated from the New and Nearly New Shop.

For more information, call 203-377-5669.